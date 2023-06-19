HamberMenu
Bhavani Devi becomes first Indian fencer to win medal in Asian Championships

June 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Chennai:

K. Keerthivasan
Trend-setter: Bhavani’s bronze is India’s first in the continental event. | Photo Credit: File Photos: V.V KRISHNAN

Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi created history by securing India’s first-ever medal — a bronze — at the Asian fencing championships in Wuxi, China, on Monday.

Bhavani lost to Uzbekistan’s Zaynab Dayibekova in a hard-fought semifinal 14-15 of the women’s sabre event, but ensured India its maiden medal in the event.

Earlier, she shocked reigning world champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarterfinals, her first win against the Japanese fencer.

Bhavani said her dream to beat a few top-ranked players in the world had been realised and she was particularly happy to get the better of Misaki.

Bhavani’s performance will give her the impetus for her next assignment in World championships. | Photo Credit: File Photos

“It feels great to become the first Indian to win a bronze for the country at the Asian meet. Beating Misaki was huge because she is a good and consistent fencer. I had lost in the round of 16 to Misaki in the previous Asians, but I had a plan this time and it worked,” Bhavani told The Hindu over phone from Wuxi.

The Indian gave it her all before losing the last-four clash. At 14-14, the referee flashed the red card against Bhavani for ‘early start’. She wanted a video referral, but the referee rejected it on the grounds that it is available only for ‘blade contact’. Both fencers had received a yellow card earlier in the match.

The 29-year-old Bhavani’s next assignment will be the World championships in Milan from July 22 to 30.

