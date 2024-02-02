GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amit, Ishneet, Sachin move to semifinals of Boxam International

Amit put up a brilliant performance as he eked out a stunning 3-2 split decision win to defeat Mexico’s Miguel Angel Martinez.

February 02, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Indian boxers Amit Kumar (63.5kg) and Ishmeet Singh (75kg) entered the semifinals of the Boxam International Tournament in La Nucia, Spain with contrasting victories.

Sachin Kumar (80kg) too moved to the last four stage after receiving a walkover from Spain's Pablo Coy Bernal.

Amit put up a brilliant performance as he eked out a stunning 3-2 split decision win to defeat Mexico’s Miguel Angel Martinez, who has already qualified for the Paris Olympics in the light welterweight category.

He will face Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan in semifinal.

Ishmeet too registered a split decision win in the quarterfinal. He knocked out local pugilist Didac Lopez Gomez 4-1 to set up a last four clash with Poland's Michal Jarlinski.

However, it was the end of the road for Bilal Mohammed (54kg), Dikshyant Dahiya (60kg) and Rubal Sindh Dhanda (67kg) after dissapointing quartefinals losses.

While Bilal suffered a third round RSC defeat to Portugal's Marcio Cardodo, Dikshyant lost by a 5-0 unanimous decision to Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan and Dhanda suffered a 1-4 defeat to Mateusz Grejber of Poland.

