Pinki stuns Navjot for gold

Haryana girl Pinki upset CWG bronze medallist and two-time defending champion Navjot Kaur 9-2 to clinch the women’s 69kg gold on the second day of the National wrestling championship on Monday.

Satyawart Kadian beat Roubaljeet Singh 8-2 to retain his 97kg freestyle crown.

The medallists: Men: Freestyle: 61kg: 1. Harful, 2. Vikas, 3. Sharvan and Jovwant. 70kg: 1. Amit Dhankar, 2. Vinod Kumar, 3. Pankaj Rana and Pritam Dalal. 97kg: 1. Satyawart Kadian, 2. Roubaljeet Singh, 3. Monu and Mausam Khatri.

Greco Roman: 59kg: 1. Vikram, 2. Ravinder, 3. Gyanendra and Gaurav Sharma. 71kg: 1. Deepak Kumar, 2. Mohammad Rafique, 3. Yogesh and Sudhir. 130kg: 1. Naveen Kumar, 2. Manvir Singh, 3. Prem Kumar and Maher Singh.

Women: 53kg: 1. Pinki, 2. Archana, 3. Arpana and Seema Kumari. 60kg: Sarita Mor, 2. Manisha, 3. Moniya and Babita Rani. 69kg: 1. Pinki, 2. Navjot Kaur, 3. Rajni and Kavita. — Sports Bureau