Sport

Ooty May 7 races postponed by a day

The stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to postpone the races to be held on May 7 (Saturday) to May 8 (Sunday) and cancel the races set to be held on May 8 due to paucity of acceptors.


Printable version | May 5, 2022 5:22:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/ooty-may-7-races-postponed-by-a-day/article65384667.ece

