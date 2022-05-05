Ooty May 7 races postponed by a day

May 05, 2022 17:18 IST

May 05, 2022 17:18 IST

The stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to postpone the races to be held on May 7 (Saturday) to May 8 (Sunday) and cancel the races set to be held on May 8 due to paucity of acceptors.