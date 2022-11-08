Sport

Narender Berwal moves into +92kg semifinals

South Asian Games gold medallist Narender Berwal moved into the +92kg semifinals to assure India of another medal in the Asian boxing championships in Amman.

Narender, who received a bye in the first round, defeated Iranian Iman Ramezanpourdelavar 5-0 in the quarterfinals late on Monday night. Narender will meet Strandja memorial tournament gold medallist Mullojonov Lazizbek of Uzbekistan in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar lost his last-eight contest against Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay 5-0. Twelve Indian boxers have made it to the semifinal stage of the continental event.

The results (quarterfinals):

Men: 92kg: Naveen Kumar lost to Aibek Oralbay (Kaz) 5-0; +92kg: Narender Berwal bt Iman Ramezanpourdelavar (IRI) 5-0.


