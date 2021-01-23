Team TVS Racing raring to go

Team TVS Racing had dominated the first two rounds, and they promise an even stronger show in the third round of the MRF MOGrip FMSCI INRC Rally of Coimbatore at the Kethanur windmill farm on Sunday.

The riders had a feel of the stages on Saturday. “It’s a challenging rally track. It has the traction in some section and in a few others it is slippery,” said Bengaluru’s D. Sachin, who expects a fight to the finish with TVS teammate Samuel Jacob (Udupi).

“There are some long stages as well and you can go high speed but one has to be cautious of the tight turns as well. A lot of focus is required.

“It’s the first race of the year and I am really excited. This is the longest stage we have had. It will be a real test between man and machine,” said Aishwarya Pissay.

Shyam Kothari of GodSpeed Racing, the man behind the show, was pleased with the record number of entries. “We refused about 20 entries because we needed to have the provision of avoiding any incidents happening.”

MRF’s Regional Sales Manager Gautham Hari flagged off the event from the Suguna Kalyana Mandapam on Saturday.