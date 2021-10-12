Chaitanya-Pradeep duo bags title

Chaitanya and Pradeep Kumar won the coveted ‘Pro modified’ class of the 4x4 Hampi Off Road Challenge at Hampi over the weekend.
Chaitanya and Pradeep, driving a modified Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, finished the first day in fourth spot, with 490 points.
A fine performance on the second day propelled the duo to the title, edging out nearest rival pair of Kranti-Dhanraj by seven points overall.
Atul Thomas and Siraj, with a modified Mahindra Thar, won the ‘Modified’ class. Vinay Kumar-Vikram, driving a Mahindra Thar, won the ‘Stock diesel’ class. Varun Kumar-Adarsh, on a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, took top honours in the ‘Stock petrol’ class.
The event — organised by Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar and sponsored by Karnataka Tourism, Ultramile Tyres and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) — attracted 37 entries from across the country.
The results (winners):
Pro modified: Chaitanya & Pradeep Kumar. Modified: Atul Thomas & Siraj.
Stock diesel: Vinay Kumar &Vikram. Stock petrol: Varun Kumar & Adarsh.