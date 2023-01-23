HamberMenu
Mary Kom to lead Oversight Committee to probe allegations against WFI president

January 23, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Boxing great M.C. Mary Kom will lead a five-member Oversight Committee that will probe sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The government-appointed Committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of WFI for the next one month.

The other members of the panel are Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan, and former SAI executive director-teams Radhika Sreeman.

The announcement of the panel was made by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on January 23.

Mr. Thakur had decided to form the Committee on Saturday following a three-day sit-in protest by some of the country's top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Ravi Dahiya against WFI and Singh.

