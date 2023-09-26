HamberMenu
Judo at Asian Games: Tulika Maan loses in bronze medal match

The 25-year-old, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, lost to Adiyasuren 0-10 by ippon at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou

September 26, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Hangzhou

PTI
India’s Tulika Maan fights with Mongolia’s Amarsaikhan Adiyasuren in the women’s +78kg bronze medal match B at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on September 26, 2023.

India’s Tulika Maan fights with Mongolia’s Amarsaikhan Adiyasuren in the women’s +78kg bronze medal match B at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on September 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian judoka Tulika Maan missed out of a chance to win a medal after going down to Mongolia's Amaraikhan Adiyasuren in the bronze-medal play-off of the women's +78kg event at Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old from Delhi, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, lost to Adiyasuren 0-10 by ippon at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium.

Earlier, Tulika knocked out Macao's Qing Lam Lai 10-0 in just 15 seconds with an ippon.

But in the quarterfinal, she lost to Japanese Wakaba Tomita who thrashed her 10-0 with an ippon.

However, she stayed alive to fight for the bronze after beating Chinese Taipei's Jia Wen Tsai with an ippon by 10-0 in the repechage round.

The losers in the quarterfinal rounds enter the repechage round.

Earlier, Indubala Devi Maibam lost to Thai Ikumi Oeda by 0-10 in women's under 78 kg category where the winner made an ippon in round of 16.

India were unfortunate to miss a medal in men's 100kg where Avtar Singh sustained an injury and conceded his quarterfinal and repechage matches.

In the round of 16, Avtar defeated Thai's Kittipong Hantratin with a Waza-Ari by 1-0.

But he sustained an injury in the pre-quarters that forced him out of the last-eight, giving Dzhafar Kostoev of UAE a walkover.

In the repechage, Avtar conceded his battle against South Korean Jonghoon.

