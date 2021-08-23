Many Indians nominated for FIH awards

Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjit Kaur in the fray for ‘player-of-the-year’ honours

The Indian men’s hockey team drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh and his female counterpart Gurjit Kaur were on Monday nominated for the FIH ‘player-of-the-year’ awards as the country made the short-list in all the categories on the back of its great performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Veteran custodian P.R. Sreejesh was among three short-listed for ‘goalkeeper-of-the-year’ award for men while Savita Punia was among those short-listed in the women’s category. Vivek Prasad and Sharmila Devi were nominated for ‘rising star-of-the-year’ awards.

Reid in the mix

The Indian men’s team head coach Graham Reid and his women’s team counterpart Sjoerd Marijne were among the nominees for the ‘coach-of-the-year’ award for men and women.

Harmanpreet had scored six goals from eight matches to help the country clinch a historic bronze, while Gurjit was pivotal in the women’s reaching the semifinals for the first time before losing to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

The 25-year-old had scored the decisive goal from the penalty corner in India’s stunning 1-0 win over Australia in the quarterfinals.

Players, coaches, media and fans can register their votes for the nominees till Sept. 15, the FIH said in a release. The winners will be announced by early October.