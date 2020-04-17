Hockey

Hockey | Sardar using social media to help people keep fit

Staying in shape: Sardar Singh working out with his nephews at his family home in Sant Nagar, Sirsa.

Staying in shape: Sardar Singh working out with his nephews at his family home in Sant Nagar, Sirsa.  

Hockey icon reconnecting with his spiritual roots at his ancestral village

Sardar Singh was one of the fittest players in the Indian hockey team and the former India captain has lately taken to sharing his workout sessions on the social media. The ongoing lockdown has given him lot more time to do so.

The pandemic hit soon after Sardar returned from Canada. He spent a few days in Chandigarh before shifting to his ancestral village in Sant Nagar, Sirsa. “The lockdown meant your couldn’t even leave your flat in Chandigarh. Here it is easier and safer,” Sardar told The Hindu.

Along with his parents, elder brother Didar Singh and his family, Sardar is also reconnecting with his spiritual roots.

“What I have learnt is what our Guruji (the spiritual head of Namdhari sect) always said — only the man who remembers God — not to ask for something but simply to be thankful and seek blessings — will be able to stay strong and survive any crisis. The last few years I had lost some touch. Now I am slowly trying to get back, starting and ending the day with a prayer,” Sardar said.

Pending work

About his workout videos, Sardar said it was mainly to encourage people for fitness through example.

“That’s what I used to do on field also, lead by example. But on social media, when a player puts up something, he keeps thinking of that only all day and focus goes for a toss. That’s why I kept off it earlier. But now I have time.

“Once this is over, I plan to complete my police training (he is with Haryana Police) and may think of getting into coaching also (he is already a selector with Hockey India). Let’s see,” he says.

As for the current situation, the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awardee admits there is uncertainty.

“As of now, no one knows when things will get normal, or will it be back to old normal at all. But one thing is sure — only if you are healthy you can go ahead in future, whatever it may be like,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 11:07:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/hockey/hockey-sardar-using-social-media-to-help-people-keep-fit/article31370465.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY