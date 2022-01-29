Asia Cup | India wins consolation bronze

Sharmila and Gurjit score in 2-0 win over China

Defending champion India defeated China 2-0 to win a consolation bronze at the women’s Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Friday.

The Indians left behind the disappointment of their semifinal defeat to Korea and controlled the proceedings in the first two quarters to go into half-time with a 2-0 lead.

Sharmila Devi gave India the lead in a 13th-minute penalty corner sequence, scoring from a rebound after Gurjit Kaur’s initial flick was saved.

India kept up the pressure with relentless raids in the second quarter and secured another penalty corner in the 19th minute, converted by Gurjit with a superb drag-flick.

China pressed hard in desperation and secured three consecutive penalty corners with two minutes left on the clock but lacked in final execution.