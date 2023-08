Herman Kruis to oversee Indian hockey teams for Junior WC

August 08, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - Chennai

Hockey India has named former Dutch women’s chief coach Herman Kruis as part of the staff for the Junior men’s and women’s teams ahead of their respective Junior World Cups later this year.

The men’s Junior World Cup is to be held in Kuala Lumpur in December while the women will play in Santiago. Kruis will join the teams during the 4-Nation tournament in Germany later this month. He will oversee preparations of both teams.

Kruis, an FIH certified coach-educator, was the Dutch women’s coach from 2008-2010, finishing runner-up at the 2010 World Cup, and their women’s indoor team from 2006-08. Most recently he was coach of the Belarus women’s team. Interestingly, current women’s coach Janneke Schopman was a member of the Dutch team under Kruis.

“The next four months are exciting and at the same time an important phase in the teams’ preparations. I look forward to working with them to achieve the desirable results,” Kruis said in a statement.