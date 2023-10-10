Goa CM inaugurates torch relay for National Games

October 10, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, inaugurated the torch relay for the 37th National Games in a grand ceremony held at the Goa Legislature Secretariat, Alto-Porvorim Goa, on Tuesday. The National Games will be held from October 26 to November 9.

“Today, as we commence the torch relay from Goa, I am filled with immense pride. The torch, a symbol of the eternal flame of sportsmanship, embodies the commitment to athletic excellence. Be assured, that Goa is fully prepared to host this prestigious event, and the torch will journey through our beautiful state in all 12 Talukas and will cover all major tourist destinations in the evening, igniting enthusiasm for the National Games and involving rural areas in this grand celebration,” said the Chief Minister.