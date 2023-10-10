HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goa CM inaugurates torch relay for National Games

October 10, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (right) with the Sports Minister Govind Gaude at the Torch Rally.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (right) with the Sports Minister Govind Gaude at the Torch Rally. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, inaugurated the torch relay for the 37th National Games in a grand ceremony held at the Goa Legislature Secretariat, Alto-Porvorim Goa, on Tuesday. The National Games will be held from October 26 to November 9.

“Today, as we commence the torch relay from Goa, I am filled with immense pride. The torch, a symbol of the eternal flame of sportsmanship, embodies the commitment to athletic excellence. Be assured, that Goa is fully prepared to host this prestigious event, and the torch will journey through our beautiful state in all 12 Talukas and will cover all major tourist destinations in the evening, igniting enthusiasm for the National Games and involving rural areas in this grand celebration,” said the Chief Minister.

Related Topics

sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.