World Cup winner Argentina moves top of FIFA rankings

World Cup winner Argentina tops the FIFA rankings for the first time in six years

April 06, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - ZURICH

AP
Argentina’s Lionel Messi and team mates celebrate with their families and World Cup trophies after the match. File photo

Argentina’s Lionel Messi and team mates celebrate with their families and World Cup trophies after the match. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

World Cup winner Argentina topped the FIFA rankings on Thursday for the first time in six years.

Argentina’s two wins in friendlies last month ended the one-year run at the top for Brazil, which lost at Morocco 2-1 and fell to No. 3.

France, the World Cup beaten finalist, followed Argentina in rising one place, to No. 2. France won back-to-back European Championship qualifiers against No. 6 the Netherlands and Ireland.

Belgium stayed at No. 4, with England next after two wins including beating No. 8 Italy.

Europe completed the top 10 with No. 7 Croatia followed by Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Morocco, which has joined the Spanish and Portuguese in a 2030 World Cup bidding plan, stayed at No. 11 to lead African teams.

The United States was still No. 13, two ahead of regional rival Mexico. Canada, the other North American co-host of the 2026 World Cup, rose six to No. 47.

Japan at No. 20 was the best of the Asian teams, and 2022 World Cup host Qatar fell to No. 61.

