Salah does it for Egypt in African Cup

Midfield battle: Salah fights for the ball with Guinea-Bissau’s Cassama.  

Mohamed Salah squeezed a volley under the goalkeeper to give a nervous Egypt a 1-0 win over tiny Guinea-Bissau, which was denied maybe its biggest result at the African Cup of Nations when it had a brilliant late equaliser contentiously disallowed after a VAR check.

Salah’s breakthrough came in the 69th minute after the seven-time African champion laboured to break down Guinea-Bissau.

The results: Group D: Nigeria 3 (Chukwueze 3, Awoniyi 45, Simon 46) bt Sudan 1 (Khidir 70-pen); Guinea-Bissau 0 lost to Egypt 1 (Salah 69).

Group F: Mali 1 (Kone 79-pen) drew with Gambia 1 (Musa Barrow 90-pen).


