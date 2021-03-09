Messi to Paris: Barca’s nightmare and PSG’s dream?

As Lionel Messi lands in Paris for the Champions League contest on Wednesday, the inevitable temptation is to think ahead to next season and wonder if the Argentine might be a regular fixture in the French capital.
That remains the nightmare scenario for Barcelona fans, even if their new president Joan Laporta announced following his election victory on Sunday that he was “convinced he wants to stay.”
On the evidence of the first leg of its Champions League last-16 tie, PSG has bypassed Barca. Its 4-1 win at the Camp Nou means it would take a stunning turnaround in Wednesday's return leg to stop it from reaching the quarterfinals. A move to one of Spain’s giants was long seen as the pinnacle for any player, but times have changed, as proven by Neymar’s transfer to Paris for a world record €222 million ($264m at the time) in 2017.
PSG and City are probably the only likely destinations for Messi should he leave. But could a switch to Paris really happen? Money may have once proven no obstacle for PSG, but the current climate means signing Messi could be beyond even it. A place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, at Messi’s expense, should not be.
Wednesday’s fixtures: PSG vs Barcelona; Liverpool vs Leipzig, both matches at 1.30 a.m. (Thursday).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath