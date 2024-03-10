GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISL—10 | Mohun Bagan looks to set the record straight against East Bengal

March 10, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - KOLKATA

Sports Bureau
Manvir Singh of Mohun Bagan Super Giants during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season

Manvir Singh of Mohun Bagan Super Giants during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

There will be a marked rise in the decibel level when a brimming Salt Lake Stadium hosts the season’s final derby with Mohun Bagan SG looking to set this season’s record straight against East Bengal here on Sunday.

The match comes at a crucial juncture of the Indian Super League where Bagan is looking to claim its first League Shield while East Bengal is struggling for survival. Currently third, Mohun Bagan has 33 points from 16 matches while East Bengal is in 10th with 18 from as many outings.

But in derby meetings this season the psychological advantage is with East Bengal with two wins so far. Bagan lost the first meeting of the season in the Durand Cup, but then won the title beating East Bengal. The latter reversed the result in the Super Cup on its way to winning the title.

However, the overall record in ISL is disheartening for East Bengal as Bagan has won six out of the seven meetings so far.

The only relief for East Bengal was the 2-2 draw in the last meeting (on February 3).

The draw significantly sparked a turnaround for Bagan under Antonio Lopez Habas. Bagan has been unbeaten since then and picked up four wins and two draws in a stretch of six unbeaten matches.

East Bengal, which just lost away to Goa, will looking to regain its form in time.

