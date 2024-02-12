GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISL 10 | East Bengal looks for vital points as it hosts Mumbai City

EBFC will be missing its Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva to suspension while its Spanish duo of Pardo and Saul Crespo remain uncertain with injury

February 12, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
All set: EBFC will draw inspiration from its recent Kalinga Super Cup victory.

All set: EBFC will draw inspiration from its recent Kalinga Super Cup victory. | Photo Credit: X@eastbengal_fc

East Bengal will be looking to get its form in the Indian Super League-10 on track when it hosts Mumbai City FC in the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

EBFC managed to end a 12-year-long drought of national titles under the stewardship of its Spanish coach Carles Cuadrat when it lifted the Kalinga Super Cup last month at Bhubaneswar.

This achievement did not aid its cause in the ISL where the team is still searching for consistency, having won only two matches in 12 appearances. The best it did was play six draws while losing the remaining four. The last loss came on Saturday in Guwahati when it visited NorthEast United FC, the same team EBFC blanked 5-0 at home in the first week of December to pick up its second win of the League.

EBFC will be missing its Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva to suspension while its Spanish duo of Pardo and Saul Crespo remain uncertain with injury. The arrival of Costa Rican forward Felicio Brown and Spanish midfielder Victor Vazquez in a mid-season transfer is buoying the teams’ hopes ahead of the match. 

East Bengal is currently placed ninth in the League standings with 12 points from as many matches while Mumbai City FC is placed fifth with 22 points from 12 matches. Having lost 2-3 against Jamshedpur FC at home in its previous outing, the Islanders will be keen to return to winning form.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.