Indian Super League 10 | Krishna’s brace helps Odisha turn it around against Blasters

February 02, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Sports Bureau
Match-winner: Krishna’s second­ half goals proved decisive.

Match-winner: Krishna’s second­ half goals proved decisive. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Odisha FC bounced back with a second-half brace courtesy of Roy Krishna to defeat Kerala Blasters 2-1 and secure three points at the Kalinga Stadium here in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on February 2.

Dimitrios Diamantakos bagged his 10th strike of the season by tapping in a cross by Nihal Sudeesh.

In the 53rd minute, Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh delivered a curling, accurate cross to the Fijian who was stationed merely a few yards away from Sachin.

He outmanoeuvred the Kerala Blasters defence to put the ball past the goalkeeper.

Odisha had found the breakthrough and began pushing forward, as the opposition’s defence had become slightly disoriented by then.

Fullback Amey Ranawade sensed a similar opportunity, sprinting up ahead on the right flank, before sliding in a well-directed pass for Krishna.

The striker jumped and nodded the ball in, effectively eliminating the early advantage that Kerala Blasters had garnered.

The result:

Odisha FC 2 (Roy Krishna 53, 57) bt Kerala Blasters FC 1 (Dimitrios Diamantakos 11).

