FIFA World Cup 2022 | Teams in round of 16, schedule and how it works

Here are the teams that advanced to the last 16 at FIFA World Cup in Qatar, their schedule ahead, and how the knockout rounds work

December 03, 2022 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

General view of pyrotechnics and a giant replica World Cup trophy inside the stadium before a group stage match.

In the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, the teams will play each other only once, with the winning team going to the next round. There are a total of four rounds: Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final, which will take place on December 18.

There is also a third-place playoff between the losers of the semi-finals.

If the scores are equal at the end of normal playing time in any of these matches, a 30-minute extra time is played in two periods of 15 minutes each. If the score is still tied, 5-penalty shoot-out follows to determine the winners.

Teams that qualified

GROUP A: The Netherlands secured a place in the last 16 with victories over African champions Senegal and hosts Qatar, topping Group A despite a 1-1 draw with Ecuador. The reigning African Champions started the World Cup with a loss to the Netherlands, but they turned their fortunes with a 3-1 win over hosts Qatar and a decisive 2-1 win over Ecuador.

GROUP B: England punched their ticket to the knockout phase as top of Group B with 7 points, following emphatic victories against Wales and Iran and a goalless draw with the United States. The United States qualified as runners-up of Group B after a 1-0 victory over Iran in a match overshadowed by political tension following draws with Wales and England.

GROUP C: Argentina clawed back the top spot in Group C with wins over Mexico and Poland after a shocking loss in the opener against Saudi Arabia. They will next face Australia on Saturday. Poland clinched a spot in the last 16 as runners-up of Group C after a win over Saudi Arabia, a draw with Mexico and a loss to Argentina. They meet France on Sunday.

GROUP D: Reigning champions France delivered on expectations and became the first team to qualify for the last 16 with consecutive Group D wins over Australia and Denmark, followed by a 1-0 loss to Tunisia. Australia claimed a spot in the last 16 as Group D runners-up with 6 points from wins over Tunisia and Denmark. They go on to face Argentina on Saturday.

GROUP E: Japan surged into the last 16 as the unlikely winners of Group E after the Samurai Blue staged two stunning comeback wins over Germany and Spain, losing only to Costa Rica. They will face Croatia on Monday. Spain clinched a spot in the last 16 with a blowout against Costa Rica, followed by a draw with Germany and a loss to Japan. They will meet Morocco on Tuesday.

GROUP F: Morocco topped Group F with wins over Canada and Belgium following a goalless draw with Croatia and will play against Spain on Tuesday. Croatia joined the last 16 after two goalless draws with Morocco and Belgium and a 4-1 victory over Canada. They will next face Japan on Monday. Group G: Brazil booked their ticket for the knockout stage with back-to-back wins against Switzerland and Serbia, followed by a 1-0 loss to Cameroon. They will face South Korea on Monday. Switzerland secured the runners-up spot in Group G with a 3-2 win over Serbia and a victory over Cameroon and will go on to play Portugal on Tuesday.

GROUP H: Portugal finished Group H with a defeat by South Korea but held on to their top spot to face Switzerland on Tuesday. South Korea clinched entry to the knockout stage with a last-gasp win over already-qualified Portugal, following a goalless draw with Uruguay and a loss to Ghana.

Date, fixture and venue for the knockout stage

December 3: Netherlands vs. Khalifa United States International Stadium,

December4: Argentina vs. Ahmad bin Ali Australia Stadium, France vs. Poland, Al Thumama Stadium

December5: England vs. Senegal Al Bayt Stadium, Japan vs. Croatia Al Janoub Stadium,

December6: Brazil vs. South Korea Stadium 974, Morocco vs. Spain Education City Stadium

December 7: Portugal vs. Switzerland Lusail Iconic Stadium

December9: Quarter-final 1 Lusail Iconic Stadium,

December10: Quarter-final 2 Education City Stadium, Quarter-final 3 Al Bayt Stadium

December 11: Quarter-final 4 Al Thumama Stadium

December14: Semi-final 1 Lusail Iconic Stadium

December15: Semi-final 2 Al Bayt Stadium

December17: Third place Khalifa playoff International Stadium

December18: Final Lusail Iconic Stadium

