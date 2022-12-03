FIFA World Cup 2022 | Teams in round of 16, schedule and how it works

December 03, 2022 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

In the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, the teams will play each other only once, with the winning team going to the next round. There are a total of four rounds: Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final, which will take place on December 18.

There is also a third-place playoff between the losers of the semi-finals.

If the scores are equal at the end of normal playing time in any of these matches, a 30-minute extra time is played in two periods of 15 minutes each. If the score is still tied, 5-penalty shoot-out follows to determine the winners.

Teams that qualified

GROUP A: The Netherlands secured a place in the last 16 with victories over African champions Senegal and hosts Qatar, topping Group A despite a 1-1 draw with Ecuador. The reigning African Champions started the World Cup with a loss to the Netherlands, but they turned their fortunes with a 3-1 win over hosts Qatar and a decisive 2-1 win over Ecuador.

GROUP B: England punched their ticket to the knockout phase as top of Group B with 7 points, following emphatic victories against Wales and Iran and a goalless draw with the United States. The United States qualified as runners-up of Group B after a 1-0 victory over Iran in a match overshadowed by political tension following draws with Wales and England.

GROUP C: Argentina clawed back the top spot in Group C with wins over Mexico and Poland after a shocking loss in the opener against Saudi Arabia. They will next face Australia on Saturday. Poland clinched a spot in the last 16 as runners-up of Group C after a win over Saudi Arabia, a draw with Mexico and a loss to Argentina. They meet France on Sunday.

GROUP D: Reigning champions France delivered on expectations and became the first team to qualify for the last 16 with consecutive Group D wins over Australia and Denmark, followed by a 1-0 loss to Tunisia. Australia claimed a spot in the last 16 as Group D runners-up with 6 points from wins over Tunisia and Denmark. They go on to face Argentina on Saturday.

GROUP E: Japan surged into the last 16 as the unlikely winners of Group E after the Samurai Blue staged two stunning comeback wins over Germany and Spain, losing only to Costa Rica. They will face Croatia on Monday. Spain clinched a spot in the last 16 with a blowout against Costa Rica, followed by a draw with Germany and a loss to Japan. They will meet Morocco on Tuesday.

GROUP F: Morocco topped Group F with wins over Canada and Belgium following a goalless draw with Croatia and will play against Spain on Tuesday. Croatia joined the last 16 after two goalless draws with Morocco and Belgium and a 4-1 victory over Canada. They will next face Japan on Monday. Group G: Brazil booked their ticket for the knockout stage with back-to-back wins against Switzerland and Serbia, followed by a 1-0 loss to Cameroon. They will face South Korea on Monday. Switzerland secured the runners-up spot in Group G with a 3-2 win over Serbia and a victory over Cameroon and will go on to play Portugal on Tuesday.

GROUP H: Portugal finished Group H with a defeat by South Korea but held on to their top spot to face Switzerland on Tuesday. South Korea clinched entry to the knockout stage with a last-gasp win over already-qualified Portugal, following a goalless draw with Uruguay and a loss to Ghana.

Date, fixture and venue for the knockout stage

December 3: Netherlands vs. Khalifa United States International Stadium,

December4: Argentina vs. Ahmad bin Ali Australia Stadium, France vs. Poland, Al Thumama Stadium

December5: England vs. Senegal Al Bayt Stadium, Japan vs. Croatia Al Janoub Stadium,

December6: Brazil vs. South Korea Stadium 974, Morocco vs. Spain Education City Stadium

December 7: Portugal vs. Switzerland Lusail Iconic Stadium

December9: Quarter-final 1 Lusail Iconic Stadium,

December10: Quarter-final 2 Education City Stadium, Quarter-final 3 Al Bayt Stadium

December 11: Quarter-final 4 Al Thumama Stadium

December14: Semi-final 1 Lusail Iconic Stadium

December15: Semi-final 2 Al Bayt Stadium

December17: Third place Khalifa playoff International Stadium

December18: Final Lusail Iconic Stadium