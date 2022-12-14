  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Argentina vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup semifinal: ARG v CRO updates

 FIFA World Cup 2022 | Argentina vs Croatia semifinal

December 14, 2022 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

AP
Argentina’s Lionel Messi with teammates during the warm up before the semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar on December 13, 2022.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi with teammates during the warm up before the semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar on December 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Argentina plays Croatia on Dec. 13 in the first World Cup semifinal match, and the winner will face either defending champion France or Morocco in Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric have led Argentina and Croatia respectively to the final four with stellar performances, and both are looking to cap their careers with a World Cup title.

Lionel Messi will captain Argentina and make his 25th World Cup appearance to tie the all-time record with Lothar Matthäus of Germany when Argentina plays Croatia in the semifinals.

Leandro Paredes has been recalled in central midfield as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni reverts to a four-man defence. Centre back Lisandro Martinez has been dropped.

Andrej Kramaric will play up front instead of Bruno Petkovic for Croatia. Luka Modric is the team’s captain.

Messi and Argentina lost in the 2014 final to Germany, and Modric and Croatia lost in the 2018 final to France.

Lineups

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.

Croatia: Dominik Livaković, Dejan Lovren, Borna Sosa, Joško Gvardiol, Josip Juranović, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Luka Modrić, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić.

Related Topics

soccer / FIFA World Cup 2022

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.