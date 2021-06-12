Football

Euro 2020 | Denmark's Eriksen 'stabilised' in hospital after collapse on the pitch against Finland, says UEFA

Denmark’s players help teammate Christian Eriksen after collapsing on the pitch during the UEFA Euro 2020, in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Christian Eriksen is stable in hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, the UEFA said.

“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised,” UEFA tweeted, adding that a crisis meeting had taken place over whether the match — which was suspended in the first half after Eriksen was stretchered off — could restart.

Earlier, Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch causing the suspension of the match in the first half.

Danish players were in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.

“The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency,” UEFA said in a short statement.

The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent after the 29-year-old fell to the ground near the end of the opening period, with his teammates gathering around him.

After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland’s players also left the pitch.

The fans in the stadium, who were celebrating the chance to see their national team again live at the stadium, sat silently in their seats waiting for news of Eriksen’s condition to filter through.


