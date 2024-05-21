Daily Quiz | On FIFA

1 / 6 | Apart from football, what are the other two sports the federation governs? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Beach soccer and futsal SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | This journalist of the French paper Le Matin was instrumental in the founding of FIFA. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Robert Guérin SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | When and where was the first FIFA World Cup hosted? Why did England not participate in the game? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The first FIFA World Cup tournament was hosted by Uruguay in 1930. England had withdrawn from FIFA in 1928 over concerns about the encroaching power of FIFA over the FA. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | When and where was the first FIFA Women’s World Cup held? Who won? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : In 1991 China hosted the first FIFA Women’s World Cup. The U.S. won. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | The bankruptcy of this company, which held media rights to the World Cup in Europe and the U.S., in 2001 financially set back the federation. This event is seen as the beginning of a string of controversies in the federation regarding charges of fraud, bribery and corruption. Name the company. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : International Sport and Leisure SHOW ANSWER