Daily Quiz | On FIFA

1 / 6 | Apart from football, what are the other two sports the federation governs?
2 / 6 | This journalist of the French paper Le Matin was instrumental in the founding of FIFA. Name him.
3 / 6 | When and where was the first FIFA World Cup hosted? Why did England not participate in the game?
The first FIFA World Cup tournament was hosted by Uruguay in 1930. England had withdrawn from FIFA in 1928 over concerns about the encroaching power of FIFA over the FA.
4 / 6 | When and where was the first FIFA Women’s World Cup held? Who won?
In 1991 China hosted the first FIFA Women's World Cup. The U.S. won.
5 / 6 | The bankruptcy of this company, which held media rights to the World Cup in Europe and the U.S., in 2001 financially set back the federation. This event is seen as the beginning of a string of controversies in the federation regarding charges of fraud, bribery and corruption. Name the company.
6 / 6 | In 1961, FIFA banned this country over its discriminatory sports rules. Name the country.
