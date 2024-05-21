GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Daily Quiz | On FIFA
Premium

The International Federation of Association Football, more commonly known as FIFA, was founded on this date in 1904. A quiz on the international regulatory body

Published - May 21, 2024 05:07 pm IST

Joan Sony Cherian
Daily Quiz | On FIFA
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Apart from football, what are the other two sports the federation governs?
Answer : Beach soccer and futsal
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / soccer / Text and Context

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.