Christian Eriksen banned from playing for Inter Milan this season on health grounds

Denmark's Christian Eriksen. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Christian Eriksen will not be permitted to play in Italy this season as a result of the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020, his club Inter Milan said in a statement.

Eriksen had an on-field cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of the tournament in June against Finland and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

The Dane later had a cardioverter defibrillator device (ICD) implanted, but the Italian Football Federation has insisted that he will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD is removed.

An early exit from Inter therefore seems likely, and it is unclear whether other countries would allow Eriksen to participate in their respective leagues with the ICD device fitted.


