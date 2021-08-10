Football

Chennaiyin FC sign Polish midfielder Ariel Borysiuk

Ariel Borysiuk. Photo: Special Arrangement  

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has signed former Bundesliga midfielder Ariel Borysiuk on one-year deal ahead of 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season, the Club announced on August 10.

Poland's Borysiuk, with 350 club appearances in his 14-year long professional career, will be joining CFC following a two-year spell at Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok.

In 2011-12, he made 12 Bundesliga appearances for FC Kaiserslautern.

The arrival of Borysiuk is expected to bring in valuable experience and additional depth to CFC's midfield alongside Rafael Crivellaro, who has already extended his stay with the club this season.

“I am very excited about joining the club. It's a new experience for me to play outside of Europe and I'm looking forward to it. I promise that I will do my best so that we can have wonderful moments together," Borysiuk said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 1:04:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/chennaiyin-fc-sign-polish-midfielder-ariel-borysiuk/article35830834.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY