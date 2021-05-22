Bala relishing her time in Scotland

The 31-year-old’s stunning long-range strike against Spartans last week won rave reviews

Bala Devi is back to making headlines.

After becoming the first Indian woman footballer to score a goal in a professional European League, Bala’s 30-yard wonder goal last week has garnered global attention.

The 31-year-old struck the stunning long-ranger during Rangers Women FC’s 5-0 win over Spartans FC in the Scottish Premier League last Sunday.

“As a striker, it is very important to be able to decide in a fraction of a second. When I got the ball, I decided that I would shoot and I scored. The team-mate who gave the assist was very happy, she perhaps did not expect me to score from so far out,” said Bala at a virtual interaction on Friday.

Bala, who joined Rangers on an 18-month contract in January 2020, is relishing her time in Scotland.

Good ball control

“I have the opportunity to play as a striker and as a No. 10 as well. I see it as an advantage because I can score and pass while playing as a No. 10. The support staff feel that my passing and vision are good and I can play both roles,” the Manipuri forward said. “We discuss the qualities of each player and everyone mentioned that I am good in one-vs-one positions and that my ball control is good.”

Bala admitted that it was a little challenging to understand the Scottish accent initially. “It was very hard initially. My English was not as good and it was difficult when I came here. However, it does not impact our communication on the field as we take cues from each other’s running position and make signs.

“The ideas are the same, only the terms used are a little different here. I have got accustomed to it now. For example, we say “throw in” but they use the word “bounce,” she revealed.