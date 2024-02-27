GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Focus Punjab in Sportstar Conclave on Wednesday

February 27, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Chandigarh

Sports Bureau

The Sports Minister of Punjab, Shri Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, will deliver the keynote address at Sportstar’s Conclave — Focus Punjab in Chandigarh on February 28. The event will feature a diverse lineup of speakers discussing pivotal issues within the sports ecosystem in the region.

The cricketing panorama of Punjab will take centre stage during the opening session, with insights from Bhupinder Singh (former India cricketer), Gursharan Singh (former Punjab cricket captain), Amarjeet Singh Mehta (President, PCA), and Siddarth Kaul (India cricketer).

The post-lunch sessions will kick off with a panel titled “Punjab Fuelling India’s Sporting Dreams,” featuring notable personalities such as Sarpal Singh (coach and former hockey player), Avneet Kaur Sidhu (Asian Games medallist, shooting), Anjum Moudgil (Commonwealth Games gold medallist) and Sarvjit Singh (Special Chief Secretary, Sports).

Subsequent panels will delve into the crucial support system for athletes, featuring experts like Amit Bhattacharjee (scientist, PGIMER, Chandigarh), Vijay Sharma (national weightlifting coach), John Gloster (head physio, Rajasthan Royals), and Dr. Tvisha Parikh (sports physician, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital).

The spotlight will then shift to harnessing youth sports for skill-building, with perspectives shared by Aditya Madan (Public Policy Consultant to Punjab Education Minister), Reetinder Sodhi (former India international), Ranjit Bajaj (Director, Minerva Punjab FC), and Anandh Kumar (Special Secretary, Sports, Punjab).

The event will conclude with the panel “Eyeing the Paris Gold,” featuring Olympic bronze medallist Hardik Singh and Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra.

The conclave is being held in association with Hero Motocorp, Indian Oil, Punjab Government, Great Sports Tech, KPMG, and NewsX.

