Cricket

Yorkshire suspend coach Andrew Gale for historical tweet from 2010

Former Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale. File   | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote

Yorkshire have suspended coach Andrew Gale as part of an investigation into a tweet he sent in 2010, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yorkshire, which has been rocked by allegations of institutional racism at the club made by former player Azeem Rafiq, added that director of cricket Martyn Moxon was absent from work due to a "stress-related illness".

"We can confirm that Andrew Gale, Yorkshire First XI Coach, is currently suspended pending a disciplinary hearing following an historic tweet," Yorkshire said in a statement.

The Jewish News reported that Gale, then club captain, sent a tweet containing an anti-Semitic slur. Gale told the Jewish News he was “completely unaware” of the offensive nature of the term when he sent the message, which was deleted soon after it was posted.

Yorkshire also confirmed that the club had shared a copy of the report looking into the allegations made by Rafiq with England's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.


