MI vs UPW WPL 2023 | UP Warriorz bowl out Mumbai Indians for 127 after Ecclestone's 3/15

March 18, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Navi Mumbai

PTI
UP Warriorz bowler Deepti Sharma and teammates celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians player Harmanpreet Kaur during the Women’s Premier League cricket match, in Navi Mumbai on March 18, 2023.

UP Warriorz bowler Deepti Sharma and teammates celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians player Harmanpreet Kaur during the Women’s Premier League cricket match, in Navi Mumbai on March 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

England’s star left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (3/15) led the way with her excellent bowling as UP Warriorz bowled out formidable Mumbai Indians for 127 in their Women’s Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on March 18.

Had it not been for Issy Wong’s 19-ball 32, MI would have ended with much less than what they eventually got.

After their skipper Alyssa Healy opted to field first, the UP Warriorz bowlers did a commendable job to keep things tight against the strong and in-form Mumbai batting line-up.

MI were 56 for two at the end of the 10th over with Hayley Matthews (35) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (25) looking to build a partnership after the departure of Yastika Bhatia (5) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (7).

However, both Hayley and Kaur got out after getting starts, the India captain falling to compatriot Deepti Sharma after the former was done in by the seasoned Ecclestone.

Amelia Kerr (3) lasted just five balls before being sent back by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, as the Warriorz reduced Mumbai Indians to 78 for five at the start of the 14th over.

Amanjot Kaur, too, failed to make an impression with the bat as she also fell to the wily Ecclestone, who had by then picked up three wickets in as many over at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

While Ecclestone did bulk of the damage, the others supported her well and made MI work hard for every run. India player Gayakwad also had a good outing, returning with fine figures of two for 16 from her full quota of four overs.

Deepti finished with figures of 2/34.

While MI fielded the same XI in the match, UP decided to include young Parshavi Chopra in place of Shweta Sehrawat.

Scoreboard:

Mumbai Indians Women Innings: Hayley Matthews c Healy b Ecclestone 35 Yastika Bhatia b Anjali Sarvani 7 Nat Sciver-Brunt lbw b Ecclestone 5 Harmanpreet Kaur c Simran Shaikh b Deepti Sharma 25 Amelia Kerr c Parshavi Chopra b Gayakwad 3 Issy Wong run out (Deepti Sharma) 32 Amanjot Kaur st Healy b Ecclestone 5 Humaira Kazi b Gayakwad 4 Dhara Gujjar b Deepti Sharma 3 Jintimani Kalita batting 3 Saika Ishaque run out (Deepti Sharma) 0

Extras: (B-1, W-4) 5

Total: (10 wkts, 20 Overs) 127

Fall of Wickets: 30-1, 39-2, 57-3, 77-4, 78-5, 98-6, 103-7, 111-8, 127-9, 127-10.

Bowler: Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-16-2, Grace Harris 2-0-15-0, Anjali Sarvani 2-0-10-1, Parshavi Chopra 4-0-35-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-15-3, Deepti Sharma 4-0-35-2.

