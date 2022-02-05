Cricket

Women’s ODI series against Kiwis from Feb. 12

The Indian women’s cricket team’s ODI series against New Zealand will now begin on February 12, a day later than originally scheduled, as the host board announced revised fixtures on Friday to give the two sides more time between games.

The Indian team was scheduled to play five ODIs and a T20I, starting February 9 across three venues but New Zealand Cricket (NZC) moved all matches to John Davies Oval in Queenstown last month in order to limit travelling and reduce the chances of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The schedule: 1st ODI: Feb. 12; 2nd ODI: Feb. 15; 3rd ODI: Feb. 18th.


