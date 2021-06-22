Umpire Sue Redfern to make history

She will become the first woman to officiate in an England men’s home international match

Sue Redfern will become the first woman to officiate in an England men’s home international match after being appointed as fourth umpire for Wednesday’s first T20I against Sri Lanka in Cardiff.

Alex Wharf had been due to fill the role, but Redfern was placed on standby in the event that the reserve day was activated in the World Test Championship final in Southampton. With persistent bad weather forcing the game into a sixth day, Redfern will now step in for the first of three T20Is between England and Sri Lanka.

“It’s going to be a great experience,” Redfern told ESPNcricinfo. “I’m feeling pretty privileged. It’s unexpected but at the same time, it’s a great opportunity to showcase that females can officiate in a variety of environments.”

Redfern is a regular on-field umpire on the women’s international circuit and stood in last week’s Test between England and India in Bristol.