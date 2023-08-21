HamberMenu
Samarth’s half­century trumps Sisodia’s ton 

August 21, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - BENGALURU

Sports Bureau
Despite opener Luvnith Sisodia’s superlative efforts (105, 62b, 7x4, 7x6), Hubli Tigers had to settle for being second best

 A first-rate chase from Mysore Warriors ended Hubli Tigers’ winning streak, as the latter lost its first match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

The Warriors’ six-wicket win was courtesy a fine half-century from R. Samarth (73, 42b, 6x4, 3x6), with able assistance from C.A. Karthik (29, 18b, 2x4, 2x6) and skipper Karun Nair (41, 25b, 1x4, 3x6).

Asked to bat first, the Tigers’ innings was propped up by a blistering century from opener Luvnith Sisodia (105, 62b, 7x4, 7x6). But his effort went in vain as apart from Manish Pandey (33, 21b, 3x4, 1x6) he didn’t receive much support, and the Hubballi side couldn’t cross the magic mark of 200.

In the day’s second contest, Mangalore Dragons was handsomely beaten by defending champion Gulbarga Mystics. The five-wicket triumph was made possible by V. Vyshak’s early blows (2/31) – for which he earned the player-of-the-match award – and middle-order batter R. Smaran’s unbeaten half-century (62 n.o., 42b, 3x4, 4x6).

Brief scores: Hubli Tigers 185/7 in 20 overs (Luvnith Sisodia 105, Manish Pandey 33, C.A. Karthik 4/50) lost to Mysore Warriors 188/4 in 18.5 overs (R. Samarth 73, C.A. Karthik 29, Karun Nair 41, Praveen Dubey 3/38); PoM: Samarth.

Mangalore Dragons 120/9 in 20 overs (Gaurav Dhiman 27) lost to Gulbarga Mystics 121/5 in 17.1 overs (R. Smaran 62 n.o.); PoM: V. Vyshak.

Monday’s matches: Gulbarga Mystics vs. Shivamogga Lions; Bengaluru Blasters vs. Mangalore Dragons.

