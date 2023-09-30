HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ravichandran Ashwin says 2023 World Cup could be his last for India

Ahead of India's first warm-up match against defending champions England, the 37-year-old Ashwin made the admission in a pre-match chat.

September 30, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Ravichandran Ashwin concedes that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 could be his last for India. File

Ravichandran Ashwin concedes that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 could be his last for India. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Ravichandran Ashwin on September 30 conceded the upcoming World Cup could be his last for India after the veteran spinner replaced Axar Patel in the hosts' 15-member squad for the event, starting on October 5.

ALSO READ
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 | Full squad list of all 10 participating teams

Ashwin, who enjoyed a successful outing against Australia featuring in the first two ODIs of the recently-concluded series, was named as the replacement of Patel who has been sidelined due to quadricep strain.

Ahead of India's first warm-up match against defending champions England here on Saturday, the 37-year-old Ashwin made the admission in a pre-match chat.

"Being in a good space, enjoying this tournament will keep me in good stead. This could be my last World Cup for India, so enjoying the tournament is of utmost importance," Ashwin told Star Sports.

"I would have said that you were joking. Life is full of surprises. Honestly, did not think I would be here. Circumstances have made sure I am here today, the team management have shown trust," said Ashwin while talking about his inclusion in the Indian squad.

ALSO READ
2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India | Full schedule, venues, time, teams and where to stream

Ashwin has played 10 matches for India in World Cup history with his last appearance coming in 2015.

He has bagged 17 wickets in the competition at an average of 24.88 and an economy of 4.36 with his best figures being 4/25.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Ashwin is the only member of the current Indian side who were also a part of their World Cup winning campaign in 2011.

Ashwin said dealing with pressure would be crucial. "All you can do is turn the ball both ways, and I think I can do it. Dealing with pressure is paramount in these tournaments, and it will dictate how the tournament goes," he said.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / One-day cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.