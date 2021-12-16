Pakistan completes 3-0 sweep

ODI series called off after many WI players test positive

Mohammad Rizwan (86) and Babar Azam (79) starred with the bat as Pakistan defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the third and final T20I here at the National Stadium on Thursday. With this win, Pakistan won the three-match series 3-0.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran’s 64-run knock helped West Indies post 207/3 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan-West Indies ODI cricket series due to start this weekend was postponed on Thursday after a growing coronavirus outbreak in the visiting squad. Positive tests by three players and two staff on Thursday increased the number of virus cases to nine in the West Indies tour party.

Mutually agreed

Officials from both boards agreed to postpone the three-ODI series to next June. The series was due to begin here on Saturday.

Rescheduling the ODIs, “will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches,” the boards said in a statement.

All who tested negative were to leave Pakistan late on Thursday.

T20 player and ODI skipper Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Akshai Mansingh, were the latest positives.

Last weekend, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers and a support staff tested positive and had to miss this week’s T20 series.

The scores:

West Indies 207/3 (Nicholas Pooran 64, Darren Bravo 34 n.o.) lost to Pakistan 208/3 (Mohammad Rizwan 86, Babar Azam 79). Pakistan won by seven wickets with seven balls to spare.