GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL 2024 | Online ticket sale for CSK vs. RCB will begin on March 18

March 16, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited in a press release on Saturday has announced that the online ticket sale for the inaugural IPL 2024 match between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 will begin from 9.30 a.m. on March 18 on Paytm and www.insider.in.

Details (read as stands: rate): C/D/E lower: 1700; C/D/E upper: 4000; I/J/K lower: 4500; I/J/K upper: 4000; KMK Terrace: 7500.

Only two tickets will be issued per person. Entry gates will be opened at 4.30 p.m. on the matchday.

The TNCA has also reserved limited seats in the ‘I’ lower stand for physically challenged patrons requiring wheelchair to access the stadium.

Car and two-wheeler parking: Kalaivanar Arangam, PWD – opposite V. Pattabiraman Gate on Wallajah Road, Madras University Campus, Omundurar Medical College Campus, Railway car parking, Victoria Hostel.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.