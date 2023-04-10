IPL 2023: RCB vs LSG | Du Plessis, Kohli, Maxwell power Bangalore to 212 for 2 against Lucknow

April 10, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell struck blistering half-centuries to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to an imposing 212 for two against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on April 10, 2023.

While Du Plessis made an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, Kohli took the centre stage initially with his 44-ball 61-run knock, as the duo shared 96 runs for the opening wicket after being sent into bat.

After a sedate start, Kohli smashed Avesh Khan for a six and four in consecutive deliveries in the second over to up the tempo.

Avesh was again at the receiving end of Kohli's wrath as the former India captain clobbered the bowler for three boundaries in the fourth over.

High on confidence, Kohli then pulled Krunal Pandya over the fence in the next over.

Kohli was at his best as he hit straight over Mark Wood's head for a boundary and then pulled the bowler over deep midwicket for a maximum.

Kohli brought up his fifty with a single off Ravi Bishnoi in the ninth over.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, on the hand, played the second fiddle and took his time. While Kohli went hammer and tongs, the South African played sensibly, hitting the bad deliveries to the fence.

Kohli finally departed in the 12th over when he pulled Amit Mishra to Marcus Stoinis at square leg.

While Du Plessis struggled to get going initially, Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29 balls) announced his arrival at the crease with a four and six off Mishra.

Du Plessis opened up with three huge hits over the fence off Bishnoi in the 15th over as RCB raced to 137 for one.

Du Plessis, who was slow to start with, brought up his fifty with a fantastic lofted shot over Wood's head.

Maxwell showed his worth as he went after the bowlers from the word go. But it was Du Plessis who went hammer and tongs towards the end, clobbering every LSG bowler out of the park.

It was raining sixes and fours from Du Plessis' bat as the 18th over from Jaydev Unadkat fetched RCB 23 runs.

Maxwell matched stroke for stroke, punishing Avesh for back-to-back maximums to bring up his fifty off just 24 balls. Such was the onslaught that the duo brought up their century partnership in just 44 deliveries.

Maxwell departed in the penultimate delivery of the innings, cleaned up by Wood as the batter went for heave.