Indian squad for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 announced

September 05, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September announced its 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in October/November.

Rohit Sharma has been retained as the captain, while Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain.

The 15-member team includes KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. “Keep your chin up, be ready for next opportunity,“ captain Rohit Sharma told to players who missed out.

The squad also comprises Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sheryas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Form of players, challenge posed by opposition team will dictate playing XI for the day, said Rohit Sharma.