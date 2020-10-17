Indian Premier League 2020 | Chennai opts to bat against Delhi

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.
CSK made one change to their playing XI with Piyush Chawla making way for Kedar Jadhav.
Delhi Capitals named an unchanged team, giving Rishabh Pant more time to recover from his injury.
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(C), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabad and Anrich Nortje.
