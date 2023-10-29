HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cricket World Cup 2023 AFG vs SL | Afghanistan, with the talent they have, can win the World Cup: Muttiah Muralitharan

October 29, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Pune

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar
Afghanistan players Fareed Malik (left) and Riaz Hassan during the practice session ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan players Fareed Malik (left) and Riaz Hassan during the practice session ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

In a tournament that’s been largely deprived of thrilling finishes, the Men’s World Cup has thrown up many surprising results, with Afghanistan, Netherlands and Sri Lanka leading the pack. Muttiah Muralitharan, the legendary spinner, has insisted the smaller nations have proven their worth at the World Cup.

“Netherlands is the only one without Test status this time around. Afghanistan, with the talent they have, they can win the World Cup. That kind of a side they have, so that is not a surprise for anyone,” Muralitharan, who is an ICC brand ambassador for its social cause with Unicef, said here on Sunday.

The surprise

“But the surprise was Netherlands because beating big teams in conditions much different than they are used to is creditable. They play in bouncy tracks and seaming, swinging tracks. Here it becomes a little flat and still beating the bigger sides, it means something special. I would like to say that if you can add more associated nations, it will be great for the tournament.”

Muralitharan, a member of the 1996 World Cup-winning outfit, was in awe of Afghanistan and billed it a dark horse halfway into the tournament.

“They have one of the best bowling attacks, four spinners are unbelievable spinners because they are different. Farooqi and the fast bowlers are also very skilled and they have been picked in IPL teams,” Muralitharan said.

“Batting-wise they have a powerful batting line-up because they just play very attacking cricket. That’s the style that we played in 1996 when we won the World Cup.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.