Full auction for IPL 2021

It is understood that BCCI has plans to add a ninth team to the fold

With the most challenging edition of the IPL ending, the BCCI has seemingly begun preparations for the forthcoming season. In all likelihood, the BCCI is likely to conduct a full auction ahead of the next edition.

The Hindu understands that the BCCI hierarchy has indicated to the franchises informally that a full auction will be scheduled early next year, with an eye on the IPL’s possible return to India, after the 2020 edition was moved to the UAE because of the pandemic.

In fact, according to a BCCI insider, the full auction is being planned since “the BCCI has plans to add a ninth team” for the 2021 edition. The move, it is understood, is aimed at striking a financial balance in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Should the BCCI — embroiled in an administrative muddle, with top office-bearers, whose term is over, sticking to their positions, hoping for the apex court to hear their plea — decide to float a tender, a corporate giant is likely to go all out to bag a new franchise based in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Cricket Association has refurbished the stadium in Ahmedabad with a record capacity of 1,10,000.