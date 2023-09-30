HamberMenu
Cricket World Cup warm-up match | Bangladesh openers make merry, injury scare for Kusal Perera

September 30, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Guwahati

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar
Unfortunate: Kusal Perera leaves the field after being injured during the warm-up match against Bangladesh.

Unfortunate: Kusal Perera leaves the field after being injured during the warm-up match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AP

It turned out to be a contrasting day for the opening batters for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as the Tigers roared past the islanders in the opening warm-up fixture of the Men’s Cricket World Cup on Friday.

Just when Perera and Pathum Nissanka were set to make the most of the warm-up fixture at the Assam Cricket Association stadium, Perera felt pain in his right shoulder.

It was the 10th over of the game and considering Perera’s surgery on the same shoulder last year and the left-handed batter’s importance for Sri Lanka’s campaign, he returned to the dressing room retired hurt.

It was later understood that the decision was only as a precautionary measure. But Perera’s retirement derailed Sri Lanka’s campaign as Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva’s fifties could only steer the team to 263 before being bowled out in the last over.

In the aftermath of the Tamim Iqbal exclusion controversy, Bangladesh opening combination is a hot topic.

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan put the doubts to rest by stitching together a classy 131-run partnership in less than 21 overs.

The association also set the foundation of Bangladesh’s comfortable win.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 263 in 49.1 overs (Pathum Nissanka 68, Dhananjaya de Silva 55, Mahedi Hasan 3/36) lost to Bangladesh 264/3 in 42 overs (Tanzid Hasan 84, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 67 n.o., Litton Das 61).

Saturday’s fixture:

India vs England, 2 p.m.

