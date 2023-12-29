GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh wins the toss and bowls in 2nd T20 match against New Zealand

Bangladesh has won the toss and chose to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Bay Oval

December 29, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - MOUNT MAUNGANUI (New Zealand)

AP
Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Finn Allen during the second Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 29, 2023.

Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Finn Allen during the second Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh has won the toss and chosen to bowl Friday, December 29, 2023 in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

At the time of publishing the report, New Zealand scored 41 for one in 5 overs. Opener Finn Allen was out for 2 off the delivery of Shoriful Islam. Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchel were at the crease.

The tourists lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning Wednesday’s first match by five wickets, Bangladesh’s first T20 win over New Zealand in New Zealand.

Bangladesh also won the third match of the one-day international series between the teams, its first win in New Zealand in that format.

New Zealand named an unchanged lineup, resisting the temptation to bolster its batting after recent top-order failures.

Bangladesh will be without Litton Das, its match-winner on Wednesday, who is injured.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shamim Hossain.

Umpires: Shaun Haig and Kim Cotton, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

Related Topics

Twenty20 / New Zealand / Bangladesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.