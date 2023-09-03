HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asia Cup 2023: Bangldesh vs Afghanistan | Centuries by Hasan and Shanto power Bangladesh challenging total

While Hasan amassed 112 runs off 119 deliveries, Shanto picked up where he left off in the previous game, with a 105-ball 104.

September 03, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Lahore

PTI
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto are seen during their partnership at the Asia Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan Lahore on September 3, 2023

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto are seen during their partnership at the Asia Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan Lahore on September 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: AFP

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto showcased their batting prowess with thrilling centuries as they took Bangladesh to a commanding 334 for 5 in their must-win Asia Cup match against Afghanistan in Lahore on September 3.

While Hasan amassed 112 runs off 119 deliveries, Shanto picked up where he left off in the previous game, with a 105-ball 104. The duo together hit the ball 16 times to the fence and five times over it as they looked in command at the Gaddafi Stadium.

After an underwhelming batting display in their tournament opener, the Bangladesh batting unit gave a good account of itself.

Afghanistan bowlers were guilty of leaking runs, especially left-arm medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (0/53 in 6 overs), as skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi struggled to find answers.

Even star spinner Rashid Khan (0/66 in 10 overs) was ineffective as he remained wicketless.

Playing in the scorching heat, Hasan put up a 60-run opening stand with Mohammad Naim (28) to give Bangladesh a strong start.

However, Afghanistan put Bangladesh in a spot of bother by claiming two wickets in quick succession.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/62 in 10 overs) gave Afghanistan the first breakthrough as he cleaned up Naim with a perfect googly.

Medium pacer Gulbadin Naib (0/59 in 8 overs) then induced an outside edge to send Towhid Hridoy packing without opening his account.

Hassan then began the rebuilding act with Shanto. The two stitched a 215-run partnership.

The way both Shanto and Mehidy batted, it looked unlikely that any of the Afghan bowlers would be able to snare their wickets and that's what exactly happened.

Hasan retired hurt in the 43rd over due to cramps in his left hand.

A few overs later, Shanto attempted a reverse sweep but slipped as he set off to take a run, putting an end to his spectacular innings.

Despite three run-outs, the Afghan fielding was found wanting on several occasions. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (11 not out) and Shamim Hossain (10) took Bangladesh past the 300-run mark.

Related Topics

One-day cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.