IND vs AFG first T20I | India opts to bowl against Afghanistan, no Jaiswal

January 11, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Mohali

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the first T20 International in Mohali on January 11.

Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav and Yashashvi Jaiswal, who was finalised as one of the openers along with the captain on the eve of the first game, will miss the match due to injuries.

Rohit said at the toss that Yashashvi "didn't pull off well".

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.