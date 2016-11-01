Indian Test team selection today

The medical reports of openers K.L. Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be dissected by the five National selectors before they choose the Indian team here on Wednesday for probably the first two or three matches of the five-Test series against England to be played at Rajkot (Nov. 9-13), Visakapatnam (Nov. 17-21) and Mohali (Nov. 26-30).

After a considerably easy three-Test series against New Zealand, India will play a five Test rubber at home after 30 years, the previous one being against Imran Khan’s Pakistan in 1987. The last Test of that series is still remembered for Sunil Gavaskar’s remarkable show of technique to make 96, against spinners Iqbal Qasim and Tauseef Ahmed, on a minefield of a pitch.

The selectors will hope to receive a good report card about Rahul because the Karnataka opener has become adept at opening in all conditions and built a reputation to face the new ball operators with confidence.

England swing bowler James Anderson, recovering from a shoulder ailment, has been ruled out of the first two Tests. The selectors will take the Anderson factor into account, but England still has the brilliant Stuart Broad and efficient seamers in Steve Finn and Chris Woakes. India’s opening starts against New Zealand were 42 and 52 (Kanpur), 1 and 12 (Kolkata) and 26 and 34 (Indore).

Rahul (9 Tests, 562 runs, 3x100) suffered a hamstring injury during the first Test against New Zealand in September and has not since returned to action. The selectors would pick him only in the event of getting an all-clear report.

Shikhar Dhawan fractured his left thumb thumb while trying to negotiate Trent Boult at Kolkata and his place was taken by Gautam Gambhir at Indore. Recalled after two years, Gambhir scored a half century and his experience of 57 Tests would probably get him the nod.

While there is much uncertainty with regard to Rahul and Dhawan’s fitness, the selectors are likely to choose Ishant Sharma who has proved his fitness by sending down down 62 overs in Ranji Trophy matches against Karnataka and Orissa. It may recalled that he was ruled out of the New Zealand series because of chikungunya.

On October 5, the BCCI had said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dealing with a back strain and has been replaced by Shardul Thakur.