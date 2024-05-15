GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anand, Carlsen to feature in Casablanca Chess Variant

Published - May 15, 2024 06:32 pm IST

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Exciting concept: The Casablanca tournament is set to attract eyeballs featuring Anand, Carlsen, Nakamura and Amin.

Exciting concept: The Casablanca tournament is set to attract eyeballs featuring Anand, Carlsen, Nakamura and Amin.

A unique chess event featuring two of the game’s all-time greats will unfold at Casablanca this weekend.

Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carslen — both five-time World champions — are among the four players for the Casablanca Chess Variant to be held in the Moroccan city. Hikaru Nakamura and Bassem Amin are the others.

What makes the event special is its format. The games will not be original ones, but different variations from those played in the past. The players will be given a certain position and they will have to continue it on their own, and they cannot make offers of draw.

For the serious chess follower, it would be interesting to see how players like Anand and Carlsen come up with fresh ideas for games from the past. “And it is another opportunity for chess to reach out to the wider public,” says Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay. “I feel the concept has potential and we could get some fascinating games and new ideas.”

The Casablanca Chess Variant will be held on May 18 and 19. The time control is 15 minutes with an increment of 10 seconds. It is organised by Casablanca Stock Exchange and Royal Moroccan Chess Federation.

