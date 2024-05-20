GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

India set to lose Asian Games medal after Parveen’s suspension

Published - May 20, 2024 06:33 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi
Parveen.

Parveen. | Photo Credit: File Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Following boxer Parveen Hooda’s 22-month suspension for a whereabouts failure, India is set to lose a bronze medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The International Testing Agency (ITA), the organisation responsible for results management, has confirmed Parveen’s suspension until July 16, 2025 for three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period as defined in article 2.4 of the International Boxing Association’s anti-doping rules.

“In addition to the period of ineligibility, the athlete’s results obtained between December 11, 2022 until May 17, 2024 are disqualified,” said ITA in a statement.

While confirming that Parveen would lose her Asian Games medal, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary Hemanta Kalita said: “The ITA reduced her suspension by eight months, but cancelled her results during that period as well.”

The 2022 Asian Games was postponed due to Covid-19 and was held a year later, from September 23 to October 8, 2023. 

Parveen, a 2022 Worlds bronze medallist in 63kg, landed a bronze medal in 57kg in Hangzhou and secured a quota place for the Paris Olympics. Now, she will lose her medal and the quota place and will not be eligible to participate in the Paris Olympics.

In effect, India’s medal collection in the Asian Games will come down from 107 to 106 without affecting the country’s fourth place finish.

The BFI has decided to field Jaismine Lamboria, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in 60kg, in the women’s 57kg in the last Olympic qualifier, starting in Bangkok from Friday, in its bid to reclaim the quota place. Jaismine will leave for Bangkok on Tuesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.