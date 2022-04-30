Pavithra sets new pole vault mark

Abhinav and Tanuja also among the record books in discus

Winning jump: Pavithra Venkatesh vaults her way to the gold. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Pavithra Venkatesh of Periyar University set a new games record in women’s pole vault, scaling a height of 4.01m on the opening day of track and field competitions at the Khelo India University Games here on Saturday.

Pavithra’s mark was also a new All India Universities record, erasing her own previous mark of 4.00m, set earlier this year. There were record-breaking performances in both the men’s and women’s discus throw as well, with Abhinav (Lovely Professional) and Tanuja (Maharshi Dayanand) triumphing.

In men’s hockey, Bangalore City University entered the final following a 5-3 win on penalties over Savitribai Phule University. In the summit clash, it will take on Guru Nanak Dev University which overcame Punjabi University.

The results (winners all): Athletics: Men: 100m: A. Vignesh (Mangalore), 10.50s (NMR; Old: 10.68, G. Kathiravan, 2020); 1500m: Ankit Malik (Maharshi Dayanand) 3:53.45; Long jump: V. Sriram (SRM), 7.31m; Discus: Abhinav (Lovely Professional), 54.46m (NMR; Old: 50.47, Praveen Kumar Nehra, 2020).

Women: 100m: Dutee Chand (KIIT) 11.68; 1500m: Radha Singh (Mangalore), 4:31.43; Pole Vault: Pavithra Venkatesh (Periyar) 4.01 (NMR; Old: 3.60m, Babita Patel, 2020) (New AIU record; Old: 4.00m, Pavithra, 2022); Discus: Tanuja (Maharshi Dayanand), 47.07m (NMR; Old: 46.64m, Seema, 2020).

Hockey (semifinals): Men: Guru Nanak Dev 0 bt Punjabi University 0 [5-3 on penalties]; Bangalore City University 2 (Harish Mutagar 15, Vasant Kumar Gokavi 58) bt Savitribai Phule Pune 2 (Mayur Dhanawade 31, 54) [5-3 on penalties].