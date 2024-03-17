GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ATHLETICS | Strong field for Indian Open 400m events

March 17, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

M. R. Praveen Chandran

The leading quartermilers of the country will be seen in action in the 5th Indian Open 400m competition 2024 which begins at the LNCPE athletics stadium, Kariyavattom, here on Monday.

After the fabulous show by the Indian 4x 400m men’s relay squad in the World Athletics Championships, the 400m, the feeder event for the relays, is back in the limelight.

National record holder Mohammed Anas Yahia leads a strong field in the men’s section. Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, V. Muhammed Ajmal and Arokia Rajiv are among the national campers who will be taking part in the event.

However, Ramesh Rajesh who suffered an abductor injury will be missing the event. Chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said Ramesh, who had clocked impressive timings during training, suffered the injury while doing his last workout before the event. The sprinter is likely to be out of action for three weeks.

The women’s 400m will see the return of Priya Mohan and Rupal Chaudhary from injuries. Poovamma Raju will be taking part in her first individual race in 400m after two years. Aishwarya Mishra, Dandi Jyothika Sri, Jisna Mathew, Simrajeet Kaur, V.K. Vismaya and R. Vithya Ramraj are the other leading runners who will be competing in the event. Competition will also be held in under-20, under-18 categories for boys and girls.

